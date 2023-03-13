With another major storm expected Tuesday morning, the evacuation warning around Success Lake is still in effect.
The next anticipated storm is expected early Tuesday morning and is expected to drop another significant amount of rain in the Porterville area and above Success Lake. There continues to be the possibility of rapid snow melt as a result of the upcoming stor,
An evacuation warning for residences and businesses within 1/8th mile on both sides of the Tule River below the Richard L. Schafer Dam is still in effect. Under the evacuation warning those in that area should be prepared to evacuate should waters approached one's home or if ordered to do so.
The Porterville Fire Department stated water levels can rise quickly.