The annual Success Lake Cleanup as part of National Public Lands Day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 24.
Registration will be held at 7 a.m. Those attending should meet at the Success Lake Tule Recreation Area, 30300 Highway 190. Volunteers will be provided with a free lunch, chances to win door prizes and a National Public Lands Day T-shirt. There will also be local partners with the event who will have information booths.
One night of camping is available for volunteer groups who are interested in staying the night before on Friday night. For more information on the event and staying the night before call the project office, 559-784-0215.