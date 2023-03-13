The County of Tulare stated Success Lake and Kaweah Lake are nearing capacity and their dam spillways are expected to be operational.
The spillway at Richard L. Schafer Dam ar Success Lake was operational Tuesday night, the county stated.
On Monday morning the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers reported Success Lake’s storage was more than 88,000 feet which is technically more than the storage capacity of about 82,000 acre feet.
An evacuation warning also remains in effect for residences and businesses within 1/8th of a mile of the Tule River near the lake.
Another major storm is expected today (Tuesday) which should lead to the Kaweah and Success spillways becoming operational.
As engineered, the spillways are designed to release control flows to manage water levels of both lakes and control local flooding risks. Officials are closely monitoring the incoming water runoff, reservoir capacities, and conditions of each dam structure.
The county stated both dam structures at Success Lake and Kaweah Lake are in stable, good condition and operating as designed.
Residents can expect to see water activity over the spillways at each dam and this is normal, the county stated. A spillway is a structure used to provide releases of water from the Dam. These spillways are designed and operate to ensure the vast flows of incoming water don’t damage the dam structure.
It’s important to know water activity and releases over a spillway aren’t a dam failure and are intended operations.
County and City Emergency Operation Centers are activated and closely monitoring potential for flood impacts. Those who live near a waterway are urged tl be prepared for more potential
flooding.
For sandbag locations https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/. For sandbags in Porterville visit the Porterville Corporation Yard located 1265 W. Grand Ave. Sandbags are periodically available and one can also fill their own sandbags at the Porterville location.
Sign up for Emergene Alerts to receive emergency alerts directly from the County of Tulare and the City of Porterville, sign up
for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/.