“Honor” is the national theme this year for Veterans Day, so The Recorder's theme for its upcoming Veterans Section will be “Honor.”
Of course, serving this country is all about honor but the Recorder welcomes those to tell us about veterans they know who epitomizes the word “Honor” when it comes to how they served this country. Of course all suggestions when it comes to the Veterans Section for a veteran who should be featured will be considered.
Those who have a veteran in mind they would like The Recorder to feature in the Veterans Section can contact Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension, 1048.
Everyone is also welcome to submit their own information and photos on a veteran they would like to be featured in our section. Information and photos can be submitted to cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
The Recorder's annual Veterans Section will be featured in the November 10 edition of The Recorder. The deadline for submissions for the Veterans Section is Friday, October 21.