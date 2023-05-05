The Lindsay City Council is scheduled to hold two public hearings on Tuesday night during their regular meeting. The first hearing is to consider a new subdivision map and the second concerns amending a Conditional Use Permit for a second cannabis dispensary within city limits.
The Council will hold the first public hearing to discuss and consider adopting a Tentative Subdivision Map and Planned Unit Development. The map depicts the division of 35 acres into 145 single-family lots with one remaining parcel to be located North of Tulare Road between the Railroad and Maple Avenue. The subdivision has been named O'Hara Ranch and the remaining parcel will be developed into a mini storage facility.
Lot sizes are proposed to range from 5,000 to 10,157 square feet and fencing is proposed to be erected, one along the Eastern and Southern property lines and one along the Western and Northern property lines.
The council will consider approving the tentative subdivision plan after hearing testimony from the public at Tuesday night’s meeting.
A second public hearing is scheduled to consider amending a Conditional Use Permit which approved a retail cannabis dispensary at 133 West Honolulu Street. The hearing also concerns the potential purchase and sale agreement for the property located at 108 West Honolulu Street. No further information regarding this item was available for review as part of Tuesday's meeting packet.
In addition to the two public hearings, the council will also hold a discussion and question and answer session regarding the Tulare Economic Development Corporation's mid-year update. Airica de Oliveira, Tulare County Economic Development Corporation's CEO, will host the session and provide the council with any information they may need.
The council is set to read two proclamations on Tuesday evening, the first of which honors National Public Works Week. The second proclamation is to honor the month of May as Mental Health Awareness month.
In addition to the two proclamations the council will also shine a spotlight on Lifeguard Owen Patterson and Utility Operator Jose Vega.
This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 6 p.m.