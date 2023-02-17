When it comes to homeowners getting the most bang out of their buck as far as property taxes are concerned, those who live in the San Joaquin Valley and in Tulare County are receiving the best value.
That's according to a study done by SmartAsset, a financial advice website. Smart Assets did an analysis on those who received the most value for their property taxes as the study assessed where homes gained the most value over a five-year period. According to SmartAsset, home values in the San Joaquin Valley, including Tulare County, increased the most over a five-year period.
The top 10 counties that gained the most in value were all rural counties, with many of them being counties in the San Joaquin Valley. Tulare County ranked No. 7 on the list.
SmartAsset stated its study aimed to determine where homeowners got the most value for their property taxes. When it comes to that standard Tulare County ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 346 nationally. SmartAsset looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and changes in property values throughout a five-year period.
The number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax amount was collected from each county.
The quality of school was measured by analyzing math and reading proficiencies for every school district in the county. An average score was determined and a score of 1 to 10 was given. Tulare County did rank low with a score of 2.
The study also calculated the change in property tax value in each county throughout a five-year period. Areas where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where people wanted to buy homes, creating a positive return on investment for homeowners in the area.
Based on that criteria a property tax index was created. Counties with the highest scores were considered those where property tax dollars went the furthest.
Tulare County ranked No. 7 in the state with a 68.14 percent home value growth and a home growth rate index of 68.14. The top 10 counties in the state were:
Yuba County, 76.85, 52.78; Merced County, 72.09, 50.85; San Joaquin County, 71.81, 50.74; Madera County, 71, 50.41; Fresno County, 70.93, 50.38; Stanislaus County, 69.21, 49.68; Tulare County, 68.14, 49.25; Kings County, 65.08, 48.01; Lake County, 64.62, 47.83; and Sutter County, 64.37, 47.72.
Outside of metropolitan areas, property taxes
Yuba County County, 76.85 percent, home value growth, home growth rate index 52.78; Merced County, 72.09 percent, 50.85; San Joaquin County, 71.81, 50.74; Madera County, 71, 50.41; Fresno, 70.93, 50.38; Stanislaus, 69.21, 49.68; Tulare, 68.14, 49.25; Kings, 65.08, 48.01; Lake, 64.62, 47.83; Sutter, 64.37, 47.72.
Outside of metropolitan areas, California actually has some of the most affordable property taxes in the country. The average property tax paid annually in the state is $3,550 as compared to the national average of $4,950. The median home price in Tulare County is $223,600 and on that amount homeowners in Tulare County pay an annual property tax of $2,071.
Tulare County's effective tax rate of assessed home value is actually one of the highest in the state, according to SmartAsset, at .93 percent. The average effective property tax rate in California is .71 percent as compared to the national average of .99 percent.