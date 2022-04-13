For the first time a study has documented what those who have watched what has gone on have seen with their own eyes: the combination of hotter temperatures and a lack of active management is killing our Giant Sequoias.
That was the conclusion of a new study published by the journal Forest Ecology and Management on Monday and reported on by Save The Redwoods League, an organization devoted to preserving coastal Redwoods and locally the Giant Sequoias.
The study actually reported on the harbinger of what was to come. The study documented Giant Sequoia mortality rate following three wildfires that burned in Giant Sequoia groves between 2015 and 2017.
Locally the study looked at the effects on the Evans, Lockwood and Kennedy Groves in the Giant Sequoia National Monument from the 2015 Rough Fire and the effects on the Black Mountain Grove from the 2017 Pier Fire. The study also looked at the effects on Nelder Grove in the Sierra National Forest from the 2017 Nelder Fire.
The study found those high severity fires were an indicator of what was to come with the 2020 Castle Fire and the 2021 KNP Complex and 2021 Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park that killed up to 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.
Giant Sequoias have been considered to be resilient, but conditions in recent years have made them less resilient.
The study concluded “the extent of high severity fire in Giant Sequoia forests is rapidly increasing”, which was demonstrated by the Castle and Wind Fires and KNP Complex.
The study concluded in the three wildfires evaluated from 2015-2017, there was an 84 percent mortality rate among Giant Sequoias in high severity fire areas.
The amount of damage to the crown of a tree, the fire scar it had, predicted how long it would take for the tree to die, the study also concluded.
Within areas classified as high severity fire, 84 percent of the 162 large Sequoias studied from 2015-2017 died, the study stated. The study added 28 percent of 239 large Sequoias were killed in areas that were considered to be moderate severity.
At Black Mountain Grove the study tracked fire scars to demonstrate how they were the best predictors of mortality within three years. The trees that died had up to 85 percent of their crowns damaged. Fifty-two of 204 trees died one year after the fire and 71 died by three years after the fire.
“Overall these fires caused significant and concerning mortality levels of these ancient trees and yet the impact on Sequoia groves between 2015 and 2017 was dwarfed in comparison to the more recent 2021 Castle Fire, 2021 Windy Fire and 2021 KNP Complex Fire.”
The study also noted the call for more active forest management. “With the push to increase forest and fuel treatments to reduce catastrophic fire risk across the Western U.S., more immediate triage to protect irreplaceable resources is needed as fire activity rapidly increases,” the study sated.
The study went onto state more active fire management is critical. “Our study suggests that prioritizing management action that creates fire resilience in unburned groves and maintains the fuel reduction benefits accrued by past treatments and lower severity fires will be critical to avoid continued losses of these exceptional and irreplaceable old growth forests.”
The study stated drought and hotter temperatures has contributed to tree mortality. But the study also stated, “First, fire exclusion has resulted in scant Giant Sequoia regeneration. The lack of fire has also dramatically increased fuel loads, a pattern that is well documented in both Giant Sequoias and in other frequent-fire forests throughout the west.”
The study stated prior to 2015, 90 percent of Giant Sequoia groves hadn't experienced fire in more than a century.
The study also said low severity fires actually work in a similar way to prescribed burns. “Where recent wildfires within Giant Sequoia groves burned at lower intensity they have likely been largely restorative,” the study stated. “Those fires are similar to management-ignited prescribed fires which cause minimal to no large Sequoia mortality.”
The study concluded: “Forest treatments that reduce fire severity could help protect this unique species.”
And as far as its result, the study stated: “Of all threats to the persistence of old-growth Giant Sequoia forests, perhaps the most immediate threat is the warming climate's interaction with increased fuel loads.”