As students and staff return to schools for in-person instruction, the Porterville Police Department reminds everyone to keep the safety of students in mind when traveling around schools.
This includes stopping for school buses. California law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is
in front of them and extends its stop sign with flashing red lights. Drivers must remain stopped as long
as the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or
two-lane road with a center turn lane.
“Please continue to drive carefully in school zones,” Porterville Police Lieutenant Rick Carrillo said.
“Let’s help keep students safe to ensure as smooth a transition as possible back to in-person
learning.”
The Porterville Police Department offers the following tips for drivers, parents and students:
Walk on sidewalks and use marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals.
Watch for cars entering/backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.
If you need to walk into the street to maintain social distancing, remember to look both ways
for cars.
Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Make sure cars see you. Continue
scanning for cars when entering the crosswalk.
Do not listen to loud music or use a phone when crossing the street.
Drivers: slow down in school zones. Anticipate more foot and car traffic around schools for
drop-off and pick-ups.
Drivers should do their best to avoid blocking the crosswalk when making a right-hand turn
Parents: Follow any school guidance related to dropping off or picking up students, as well as
social distancing and face covering requirements.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.