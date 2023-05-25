At a special meeting of the Porterville City Council on Tuesday evening, the council came together to set the city’s project priorities for the next year. Among these priorities are the further investments in the Navigation Center, street repairs and reconstruction, and the community recreation center at Fourth Street and Henderson.
On Tuesday night the Council considered 12 priority projects for the year based on previous projects that have been put forward. While no action was taken, plenty of direction was given to staff on the direction in which the council would like to see the projects, and funding for those projects, go.
Library facilities remained a priority as the Porterville library is unique in serving the whole Valley and is run by the city.
The city established an interim library in 2021 and opened a temporary library facility in 2022 in the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center with a five year lease. Analysis on the new site and facility led the city to purchase property across from the Tulare County Superior Court last year. Now, the city has distributed requests for qualifications for the design services for the 40,000 square foot facility, and have received seven responses which will come before council likely at their next meeting.
Councilman Greg Meister said he would like to see a memorial for fallen firefighters Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones and maybe the city can use the library as a foundation for that. City Manager John Lollis assured the council funds raised by the community have been set aside for a memorial.
As always, street repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction were a major priority amongst the council. Main Street, a project which has changed over and over in terms of project type, was high on the priority list and it was noted time for construction on Main Street is vital because of parades and other downtown events that take place. The council wanted to make sure any work on Main Street would not conflict with these important community events. There was also talk of a new theme for Main Street, but ideas for that are still up in the air.
Other major street projects include Villa Street and Newcomb Avenue.
The rehabilitation of Morton Avenue from Westwood Street to Plano Avenue was noted as a "beast" of a project as Morton Avenue is the “backbone of the community” because most of the city’s utilities are moved along this road.
Other street projects to note include an extension of Castle Avenue near the Summit Lombardi campus where traffic has been an issue, rerouting of Scranton Avenue and Westwood Avenue, and the widening of the Westwood Bridge over the Tule River.
Mayor Martha A. Flores said streets are a priority for the entire community and business owners have been waiting for the Main Street revitalization.
Another priority project for the council is the Tertiary Water Treatment facility.
The council discussed the community recreation center, and learned a center is currently under design and must be constructed by March 2025.
Plans for the new animal shelter, which has remained on the Council’s priority project list for the past few years, are in construction at the former Citibank building and the facility is projected to be complete by January or February of next year.
Expansion of the Sports Complex is still on the council’s radar and it was revealed the existing OHV park may be bought by the Tule River Tribe. The city is now looking at possibly constructing a new OHV park.
Continued discussion of skate park improvements at Veterans Park was held on Tuesday night. The implementation of a shade structure and lighting through Prop 68 and Measure R funding is available for the improvements to the skate park. Plans have been devoted to further developing Veterans Park on the southside of Morton as well in order to meet the demand of use around the park.
Councilman Raymond Beltran asked if the city could look into installing security cameras in the area for law enforcement. Vandalism at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been an issue. Lollis said yes, however the cameras would not be a part of this project.
Welcome signs along Highway 190 and Highway 65 were lower on the council’s priority list. There are currently plans for a structure on the northeast corner of a roundabout at SR 190 and Westwood Street coming in 2024. The city is also looking at signage for the Highway 65 overpass at Westfield and SR 190, and noted staff can also look at welcome signage for south of Teapot Dome and the north end of Highway 65.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo says she thinks signs are greatly needed and is anticipating what they will look like.
A long discussion ensued on the use of American Rescue Plan funding. City staff is currently working with county staff on expanding the Navigation Center and how to further expand emergency shelter options.
Lollis suggested using the funds for permanent restroom and shower facilities at the Navigation Center, water meter reader upgrades, and field house upgrades, and noted the ARP funds must be spent or obligated to be spent by December 2026.
Beltran stated the city must assess the needs of the community and investment needed funds into the National Guard Armory to address homeless needs.
Flores stated the Navigation Center was invested in by the council and it has been used by more than 2,000 people, and meals are served daily to a vast number of those in need. She agreed with the idea of permanent shower and restroom facilities, and stated the city has already made investments in the Navigation Center and she would like to see the funds used for existing projects.
Meister agreed restrooms at the Navigation Center would be a good project, but the city should also consider creating a program to incentivise work for the homeless population.