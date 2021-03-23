A Strathmore man accused of shooting a woman has been arrested.
Allen Segura, 21, was arrested.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday Tulare County Sheriffs Office Deputies were called to the 19500 block of Taylor Road in Strathmore for a shooting.
When they arrived, Deputies found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the face. She was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.
Detectives took over the investigation and around noon on Monday, Segura was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives learned a domestic dispute between Segura and the victim led to Segura allegedly shooting the victim.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sgt. Bryan Clower at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.