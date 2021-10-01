The Strathmore Elementary School District hosted a successful vaccine event for the community on Wednesday at Strathmore Middle School.
Strathmore Elementary School District superintendent Lily Shimer said close to 100 people from the community were vaccinated. The event featured live mariachi music and a free taco dinner that included rice, beans and a drink.
All adults fully vaccinated will also be entered into a drawing to win a 75-inch television donated by the Walmart Distribution Center. All Strathmore Middle School students who were fully vaccinated received free airpods.
Families who attended the event also received free gift bags that included masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer and a 24-ounce hydro flask.
Another vaccine event will be held on October 20 at Strathmore Middle School. All adults who are fully vaccinated at that event will also be eligible to win the 75-inch television.