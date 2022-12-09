Strathmore Elementary School was one of the schools awarded a grant for its garden by the Tulare County Farm Bureau's annual Superintendents' Breakfast held at Lindsay High on Wednesday.
There was $3,250 in grants awarded to local schools that are launching or continuing a school garden program. Schools with existing gardens that received grants included Hurley Elementary in Visalia, Kennedy Elementary in Dinuba, Linwood Elementary in Visalia, St. Paul’s School in Visalia, Strathmore Elementary, and Three Rivers Union School.
Elbow Creek Elementary in Visalia received a grant to begin a new garden. Randy Wallace, a member of the TCFB Education Committee, explained the Farm Bureau has broadened its grant program beyond traditional school gardens to include all agriculture literacy projects.
The breakfast, jointly hosted by Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire, gathered superintendents, administrators, and principals to hear about Tulare County Farm Bureau’s education programs and to receive a tour of Lindsay High School’s agriculture program.
Four Lindsay High FFA officers led the tour of the agriculture building, which includes animal and plant science laboratories. The students also led administrators to the school’s new greenhouses. Along the way, they explained the plans for future phases of the program, which include areas for animals and crops.