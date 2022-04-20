One of the victims in Wednesday morning’s double-shooting near Strathmore has died.
Around 1230 a.m. Wednesday Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Avenue 188 in Strathmore for a shooting and reports of someone screaming for help.
When Deputies arrived, they found 34-year-old Antonio Pedro Lopez of the Lindsay-Strathmore area and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where Lopez died.
The female victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.