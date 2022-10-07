Strathmore Union Elementary School District hosted its ‘Reading is Out of this World’ Family Night on Thursday, September 29.
The event focusing on reading included activity booths, snacks, and a free book for every child.
The night featured a variety of activities for families and students alike. With the aim of teachers and families becoming better learning partners, families learned how to best nurture their readers at home. Students heard stories from Fly Guy to Mo Willems while engaging in fun activities, including creating a life cycle of pumpkins and ‘swimming’ through a plastic pool for words that rhyme.
Strathmore Middle School student leaders took significant roles in the family night as greeters, event photographers, and supporting teachers in the booths. The event photographers captured the students in action.
Cadets welcomed families to the event while others shared popcorn. Almost 500 families were in attendance, and 300 free books were given to students.
Tulare County Behavioral Health Services staff were also on hand to share information with families on healthy lifestyles. The district expressed its appreciation to all those who helped to make the event happen, including The Visalia Assistance League and Save the Children for their generous book donations and Porterville’s Rainbow House of Carpet for donating carpet squares.
Strathmore Unified Elementary School District stated it believes anyone can become an avid reader through fun literacy events and plans more in the upcoming school year. The district stated it knows families have an essential role in their child’s educational journey and is happy to partner with them.
Strathmore Union Elementary School District is a Leader in Me and Capturing Kids Hearts school district, encouraging students to set goals, embrace leadership roles and celebrate achievements.