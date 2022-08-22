Outgoing Porterville City Council member Milt Stowe said he's not endorsing anyone in any city council race — or any race for that matter.
Stowe made the clarification after The Recorder incorrectly reported Stowe was endorsing Porterville City Council candidate Jason Gurrola.
Gurrola is running against Greg Meister to replace Stowe to represent district 2 on the council. Stowe isn't running for re-election.
Stowe participated in Thursday's press conference at Downtown Reality in which Gurrola officially kicked off his campaign. Stowe stated he participated in Thursday's press conference out of his friendship for Virginia Gurrola.
Virginia Gurrola and Stowe served on the city council together and both have worked together as longtime community leaders. Jason Gurrola is Virginia's son.
“I am not endorsing Jason!” Stowe posted on Facebook. “They asked me to introduce him for his announcement of the candidacy. Out of friendship for Virginia I agreed to do so... but by no means did I endorse Jason. I don't endorse.”
Stowe said he's only ever endorsed two candidates, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis and Jim Carson for the school board and posted on Facebook he provided those endorsements “only because I've known them since they were little boys and they kept close contact with me throughout the years.”
“I'll let them run on their own merits,” Stowe later said about Meister and Gurrola. “They're running on their own. I think they're both very qualified candidates.”
In the other city council race, Raymond Beltran is challenging incumbent Lawana Tate to represent district 1.
Carson, currently representing district 7 on the Porterville Unified School District board, has chosen not to run for re-election and no one filed for that position so PUSD will have to figure out a way to fill that spot on the board. PUSD board president Lillian Durbin was the only one to file in district 4 so she will return to that position.
In district 5 Rae Dean Strawn is running against incumbent Felipe Martinez for that position on the PUSD board and in district 3, Cheryl McCrillis is challenging Pete Lara on the PUSD board.