Milt Stowe must feel like Michael Corleone. Just when he thinks he's out, they pull him back in.
Actually Stowe is enjoying his latest role as the Lindsay Wellness Center interim director. It's a short-term role as Stowe said he expects to serve in the position until the first of December or possibly until the end of the year.
So Stowe has been called out of retirement to take on his latest duty. He has worn many hats during a long, distinguished career of community service which includes more than 30 years of working in parks and recreation.
He has served in numerous roles in parks and recreation for the cities of Porterville and Tulare, culminating with taking over as Deputy City Manager/Parks and Leisure Services Director in Porterville in 2010. He retired in 2012.
Along with his short-term stint in Lindsay, Stowe is also finishing up his tenure on the Porterville City Council. He's not running for re-election as Greg Meister and Jason Gurrola are running against each other to replace Stowe in representing District II on the council in the November 8 election.
Stowe continues to battle a rare form of cancer, Amyloidosis, which his a major reason why he's stepping down from the council. But he said he's able to take on being Lindsay's Wellness Center Director in the short-term because he's receiving enough help. He said he told the cith of Lindsay he would take the position “if I get help.”
“It's going very well,” said Stowe about his current position. “I enjoy going over there.”
He added the city of Lindsay is “going in the right direction. They're doing everything right. They have a really great staff.”
Stowe also praised the leadership Lindsay City Manager Joe Tanner is providing for the community.
Another reason why Stowe accepted the position was among those who approached him was Lindsay Public Safety Chief Rick Carrillo, a former Porterville Police Officer. “I decided to try it,” Stowe said. “I'm really pleased.”
Stowe is overseeing a number of new projects, including the potential addition of up to two pickleball courts at the wellness center's mezzanine. He also hopes the wellness center can begin offering mental health counseling in the evenings.
There are a number of capital projects Stowe is overseeing as well, including the retrofitting of lighting, putting in tankless hot water heaters, re-plastering the swimming pool and putting in new pumps for the pool.
He said he hopes all of those projects are completed before he leaves his position or “if not completed then hopefully started before I leave.”
When asked if he will be retired for good after this position, Stowe said, “I hope so. It's cutting into my golf time.”
Stowe added he's strong health-wise. “I feel really good,” he said. “Things are going well. I've been blessed.”