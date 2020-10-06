Miracles do happen. Just ask Friends of the Porterville Library President Janice Whitaker.
Whitaker described the needed storage space that was needed by the organization to store its thousands of boxes of books as “just a miracle for us.”
And while the response to the organization's need may have not been a surprise, the overwhelming nature of the response was. “I was surprised and pleased,” said Whitaker about how overwhelming the response was.
Many individuals and organizations came forward to offer storage space for the organization. In the end the organization is now using two facilities to store its books: A Porterville Sheltered Workshop warehouse near the Porterville Airport and a facility donated by ZeroNox, Inc.
The lease with the city for the building where the Friends of the Library was located on 301 N. Hockett Street expired on September 30. The city had been leasing the building to the organization for $1 a year.
Whitaker said the city plans to tear down to the building to provide more parking for the downtown area. She added the city has been gracious in working with the organization and has provided another building for all of its books at 287 North Hockett across from the Porterville Fire Station. But it's expected that building won't be ready for at least another couple of months.
So in the meantime the organization needs somewhere to store its books and many came forward to help. “Hopefully that's all we need for now,” said Whitaker about the two places being used for storage.
Whitaker said Dr. Robert Gillett and his wife Arlina Gillett offered a large place they own in Success Valley to be used for storage. “We felt that was a little far for us,” Whitake said.
But Whitaker added it's possible the organization could use the Gilletts' place in the future if needed. “She was very nice,” said Whitaker about Arlina.
And talking about those who came forward, Whitaker said “even a lady with a mobile home had a spare bedroom” she was willing to donate.
“Very, very nice response,” added Whitaker about all those who came forward.