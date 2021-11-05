Porterville Police stated a report of a stolen motorcycle led to the arrest of four people on other offenses.
A victim contacted Porterville Police On Saturday and reported his motorcycle stolen. The theft occurred in Porterville. Surveillance video was found that captured footage of the theft, as well as images of the vehicle used by the suspects to steal the motorcycle.
On Wednesday at about 8 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 Block of North Jaye Street in Porterville on a follow up to an unrelated report of a theft. During the unrelated investigation, the stolen motorcycle was located at a nearby residence. Detectives from the Porterville Police Department were called out to assume the investigation.
During a search of the property, the stolen motorcycle was recovered and Detectives located physical evidence linking Michael Tellez, Erik Reyes, and Lily Sisneroz to the theft. The vehicle used to steal the motorcycle was also located at the residence.
Harley Champion was contacted at the residence and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. A small amount of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia was also found.
Tellez was booked on auto theft charges and a felony arrest warrant. Reyes was booked on auto theft charges, False Information to a Police Officer, and a felony arrest warrant.
Sisneroz was booked on auto theft charges and illegal drug-related charges. Champion was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.
The stolen motorcycle was recovered. All the suspects were taken to the South County Detention Facility.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.