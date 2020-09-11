Kirk Stinson has been named as the new principal at Jim Maples Academy.
Stinson replaces Dr. Andrew Bishop who has accepted the position of principal of Visalia's Linwood Elementary School. Bishop was named principal at Linwood during Tuesday's Visalia Unified School Board meeting.
“This is not a position I sought out but was offered due to my work history in Visalia Unified School District,” Bishop said. “Above all else, I am a husband and a father first, and I made this difficult decision to accept to be closer to my family and to better support them.”
Stinson has been in the Burton School District for 13 years. He has served two years as a vice principal at Burton Elementary School and most recently at William R. Buckley School. Stintson begin in the Burton district as a fifth grade teacher at Jim Maples.
Stinson also served as the district's Project Lead the Way lead teacher. PLTW is a program that provides hands-on technology in the clasroom.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the students, families and staff at JMA. It's exciting to return to the campus where I began my career. “ Stinson said.
On his bio page on the William R. Buckley School website, Stinson stated: “I have spent my life connecting with students in California both in and out of the classroom.”
Stinson said after working with children in non-profit organizations he was ledto enter the classroom. He taught fifth and sixth grades at Jim Maples and Summit Charter Intermediate Academy.
“I prided myself on both capturing kids’ hearts and calling them to higher educational standards,” Stinson said. “I believes in the value and potential of each child. My goal is to create an environment that nurtures every student and meets his or her need.
“I am continually inspired by the myriad of educators who choose to believe the best in students and actively build relationships with them. I appreciate parents who work with the school to create the best opportunities for their child. I value hard work and innovative thinking. Students learning brings a smile to my face.”
“We are excited for Dr. Bishop's new opportunity. We understand the importance of being closer to his family and newly born twins.” Burton district Superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “ Mr. Stinson brings years of knowledge and experience to his new role as principal. We are excited to have him as the principal of Jim Maples Academy.”
Mr. Stintson will begin his duties on Monday, September 21st.