With the COVID-19 pandemic having an effect over the last two years, the need to provide a wonderful Christmas in the Porterville area has become greater than ever.
And there's still time for those in the community to adopt a child, an “angel,” in The Recorder's annual Angel Tree program.
The Recorder is again giving those in the community a chance to provide children in this area who are less fortunate with a wonderful Christmas during its fourth annual Angel Tree program. The program was begun by retired Recorder publisher Bill Parsons.
The program has grown each year with more than 200 children supported during the Angel Tree program each year.
But due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic after reaching out to area schools, the Recorder has more than 300 children — Angels — who need to be adopted.
Those in the community can adopt Angels at the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak. The Recorder has its Angel Tree displayed in its front lobby with Angels for the children on the tree.
Those interested can come to the Recorder office to adopt a child or children by taking an Angel or Angels off the tree. Those who adopt an Angel or Angels will need to return their gifts by December 10.
Information for each Angel will include the child's gender, shoe size, any toys the child may want and their school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Recorder is again offering those in the community the chance to adopt an Angel over the phone. Those who would like to adopt an Angel can call 785-5000, extension 1011 or 1015. Those who would like to donate $10, $20 or more to the Angel Tree program can do so by also calling 784-5000, extension 1011 or 1015.
Payments by credit card will be accepted for donations over the phone. Credit card payments and payments by cash or check will also be accepted at The Recorder office.
Donations will be used to purchase clothing and toys for our Angels.
Any business or individual who would like to make a donation or donate gifts can call the Recorder, 784-5000, extension 1011 or extension 1015. Those seeking more information on the Angel Tree program can call Recorder General Manager Josie Chapman, 784-5000, extension 1061.
ROTARY DONATION
Members of the Rotary Club of Porterville raised $1,100 for the Angel Tree Program all during their meeting at Fugazzi's on Tuesday. Members at the meeting committed to making individual donations that totaled $1,100 at Tuesday's meeting.