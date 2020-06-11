Tulare County will enter stage 3 in the state’s plan for reopening of places on Friday. Among those places that can be open, beginning on Friday are community pools.
But City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said many conditions still need to be met before the Murry Park city pool can open. He said the target date for the city pool to open is around June 22.
He added the opening of the city pool will be on the Porterville City Council meeting’s agenda on Tuesday. He said if the council approves that the city pool should be open, then an opening date will be determined after the meeting.
He added many modifications will need to be made for the city pool to open. He said advanced registration will be needed for recreational swimming with a maximum of 70 people per 90 minutes. After each 90 minute session, 30 minutes will be needed for proper disinfecting.
Everybody coming to the pool will be screened and touch free temperature checks will be done for everyone prior entering the facility.
Social distancing will also be maintained inside and outside of the pool. Hand sanitizer and had washing stations have also been added at the pool.
Swim lessons won’t be offered.
Moore said the new modified swim schedule for the pool will be available, beginning June 17.