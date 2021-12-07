Of course Larry Stewart had to include a chapter in his book, “My Up-Close View” on his alma mater winning the state title in football in 2017.
But the 1964 Strathmore High graduate just doesn't cover that season in which the Spartans beat Orange 31-29 to win the state title. He also covers what it took to get there — and mentions many of the numerous people who made it possible.
Stewart also gives a great deal of credit to 1968 Strathmore High graduate Bob Greenamyer, who helped Stewart with many of the details in his writing about Strathmore. Greenamyer has written the definitive book about Strathmore High football, “Spartan Born, Spartan Bred 100 Years of Strathmore Spartan Football.”
Stewart stated former Strathmore High football coach Dave McDaniel – who led the Spartans to the 1992 and 1998 Valley titles — opened up quite a bit when he was doing his research for his writing about Strathmore. Stewart also mentions in his chapter about Strathmore in the book, McDaniel's long-time assistant coach Rick Anderson, another key figure who made the success SHS is having today possible.
Stewart also mentions current coach Jeromy Blackwell and one of his assistants Robert Garza, who also oversees the youth football program. Stewart writes about Garza's hard work, about the genesis of the youth football program and how it built the foundation for Strathmore's success.
He also writes about two of the men who played the most integral roles in the establishment of the youth football program — Jerry Crawford and Joe Vidrio. In addition, Stewart writes about how Crawford's son, Duke Crawford, helped lead Strathmore to its first Valley title in 1992 as the team's quarterback.
Stewart writes about one of the most famous plays in Strathmore High history when Fowler was leading 19-15 in that championship game and a Fowler player had picked up a fumble, but when running the other way, inexplicably dropped the ball.
On that play Spartan offensive lineman Junior Quijas ran from one side of the field to the other to recover the Fowler player's fumble. Crawford went on to complete a touchdown pass to Jason Horn to give SHS a 22-19 win.
Stewart also wrote about another famous play, a trick play, in Strathmore football history that helped it defeat Fowler again for the 1998 Valley title. Stewart also writes about how Steve Brown as an assistant coach played a role in the 1998 Valley title.
The trick play was a play Brown learned from Oregon State coach Dee Andros while he played for the Beavers. Brown went on to be an All-American linebacker at Oregon State.
Among the prominent players in the 2017 team Stewart mentions is running back Joseph Garcia, quarterback Nick Salas and offensive lineman Jadon Guire.
In his book Stewart writes about former UCLA coach Terry Donahue, including Donahue's California Showcase, a combine for players who have been passed up by FBS programs. The combine is attended by coaches from numerous FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA programs.
Stewart also wrote an article about the combine in which Guire attended. Donahue stated he would have recruited Guire at UCLA if he was still the Bruins coach.
Another note on the 2017 state title in a moment in which life imitates are. Strathmore had its “Hoosiers” moment in that game. In the movie, coach Norman Dale portrayed by Gene Hackman is going to use star player Jimmy Chitwood as a decoy to the disappointment of his team and Chitwood eventually tells Dale “I'll make it” about the potential game-winning shot.
Against Orange Strathmore was preserving a 31-29 lead and needed to convert a fourth and three in Orange territory to run out the clock. Guire was battling a back injury and Blackwell suggested Garcia run to the other side. But Garcia told Blackwell he wanted to run behind Guire.
Garcia did, got the first down and the Spartans won the state title.
Stewart obviously hopes the book goes over well in Strathmore. “I've just got to get everybody in Strathmore to buy the book,” he said.