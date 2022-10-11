High school seniors with big dreams who want to make a difference in the world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math, STEM, are invited to become Edison Scholars.
Edison International is accepting applications for the $1.5 million scholarship program through December 9. Students can see if they're eligible and apply at edisonscholars.com.
Each year, Edison International awards scholarships to 30 high school seniors who live in Southern California Edison’s service area. This year, the scholarship award amount has increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years.
In addition, Edison Scholars are now eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.
“I am so pleased that we are expanding the Edison Scholars Program by increasing the scholarship amount and giving the students an opportunity to work as a paid intern,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “The passion, resiliency and commitment of our Edison Scholars to follow their dreams is incredibly inspiring.
“We will need the next generation of STEM students to help lead society’s transition to a clean energy future. I encourage high school seniors from all backgrounds to apply for the Edison Scholars Program.”
Applicants must plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field, cybersecurity or data analytics. Eligible students also must have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. SCE encourages students from underserved communities, underrepresented groups and those who are the first from their family to be attending college to apply.
Edison International has awarded more than $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments don't fund company donations.