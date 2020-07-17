At least one local woman who was going to participate in the 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade was effected when the Tournament of Roses Committee announced the the January 1, 2021 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
But Summit Charter College Academy Band director Donna Steigleder will still have a chance to participate in the 2022 Rose Parade.
Steigleder was scheduled to march in next year's parade as part of the Saluting America’s Band Directors entry sponsored by the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation. The entry was to be a marching band composed of 300 band directors from across the country. Steigleder was one of only 30 alto saxaphone players chosen to participate in the band.
The Saluting America's Band Directors organization has informed all of the band directors who were chosen to participate in the 2021Rose Parade they've been invited to march with the group in the 2022 Rose Parade.