A stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley should go into effect Sunday as the Valley's ICU capacity dropped below 15 percent.
Late Friday night the state reported the San Joaquin Valley's ICU capacity fell to 14.1 percent. As a result the stay-at-home order was triggered at about 1 p.m. Saturday and should go into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Valley will be under the stay-at-home order for at least three weeks. Tulare County is now in the purple tier, the most restrictive tier. Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Tulare County would return to the purple tier.
Businesses such as barbershops and hair salons would have to close as the result of a stay-at-home order. Businesses such as grocery stores, retail stores and shopping malls will only be able to operate at 20 percent capacity.
People would only be able to go out in public for essential services and exercise. But places like public playgrounds and parks would be closed.
Restaurants would also no longer be able to provide indoor or outdoor dining. They would be restricted to providing only takeout and delivery.
Schools that have already reopened for grades K-6 after being granted a waiver to do so will be allowed to continue to provide in-person instruction. Schools who have have been cleared to reopen for grades K-6 but have yet to reopen have been encouraged to delay their reopening, but still can decide on their own when to reopen.
This also applies to the last school that has applied for a waiver still waiting to be cleared to reopen for grades K-6, Woodville. As of Friday, Woodville's waiver had been approved by the county and was being reviewed by the state.
Sierra View Medical Center is feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 surge. On Friday, Sierra View reported nine of its 10 ICU beds were in use.
Sierra View also reported it had 25 COVID-19 patients and two patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 25 ventilators were in use. Sierra View has had 62 deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View also reported 21 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have been hospitalized. Sierra View reported 70 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 556 positive tests.