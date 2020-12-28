Governor Gavin Newsom's update on regional stay-at-home orders during his press conference on Monday stated the obvious: The stay-at-home order will continue.
And Newsom's comments on Monday also indicated another obvious expectation: the stay-at-home order in the San Joaquin Valley will continue for sometime.
An official announcement will be made Tuesday as far as the status of the stay-at-home order. The first day in which the stay-at-home order could have been lifted in the Valley was Monday.
But with ICU availability still listed at 0 percent in the Valley that stay-at-home order will continue. And Newsom said since the state is in store for a “challenging” January and February despite the continued rollout of vaccines, it could be sometime before the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Another indication it will be a while before the stay-at-home order is lifted is Newsom's comment “parts” of the Valley should realize a surge “stacked up on top of” previous surges in the next two weeks due to holiday activity as far as COVID-19 is concerned.
The state will announce its four-week projection of ICU availability for regions in the state Tuesday. If a region's ICU availability is projected to be at least 15 percent four weeks out, its stay-at-home order could be lifted.
But on Monday the state listed the Valley's ICU availability still at 0 percent. That figure is based on the fact parts of the Valley have more patients than ICU beds available and are having to take other measures to meet their needs.
One of those measures is the reopening of alternate care sites, including the Porterville Developmental Center's Porterville Alternate Care Site. But that roll out has been slow as only 67 patients in the state have been transferred to alternative care sites as of Monday, including nine at the Porterville site.
With the alternate care site as it is with other issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic such as ICU beds, Newsom said the “top” issue continues to be staffing.
Newsom also gave an update on the status of vaccines in the state, saying the state's vaccine advisory committee's recommendations for who will receive the next doses of a vaccine will be finalized on Wednesday.
Right now health care providers who are providing direct care to COVID-19 patients are the first ones receiving the vaccine. The next group to receive vaccines as recommended by the committee would be those who work in education and child care, including teachers; essential workers such as farmworkers, those who work in the food processing industry and grocery workers; and those ages 75 and older.
If the recommendation is finalized Wednesday those groups could begin receiving the vaccine as soon as next month.
The rollout of vaccines to skilled nursing facilities and eventually assisted living facilities to be distributed by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also began today. There are 499 facilities from CVS and 357 facilities from Walgreens scheduled to receive vaccines.
Newsom said by the end of this week the state will receive 1.8 million vaccines — nearly 905,000 from Moderna and nearly 860,000 from Pfizer. He called the initial distribution an “extradordinary success story.” As of Saturday, 261,672 doses had been administered.