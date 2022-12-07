It may not be until Thursday until all of the final official results are announced when it comes to the razor thin race between Democrat Melissa Hurtado and Republic David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, in the State Senate District 16 contest.
As of Tuesday Kern County still had 100 ballots that still needed to be processed. The Kern County Elections Division still had it posted on its website on Tuesday that 100 ballots still needed to be processed.
A spokesperson for the Kern County Elections Division stated she believed the ballots have been counted but still needed to be updated in the system. She said it was expected the update in the system will be completed by Thursday. It's on Thursday when Kern County must complete its final official results.
District 16 encompasses parts of Tulare, Kings, Fresno and Kern Counties. Tulare, Kings and Fresno Counties have completed their final official results.
As of Tuesday the race remained the same, virtually tied, with Hurtado leading Shepard by 12 votes. Hurtado had received 68,302 votes while Shepard had received 68,290 votes.
Hurtado has had a significant advantage in Kern County while Shepard has had the advantage in Fresno County. But only two percent of Fresno County voters live in District 16 while 44 percent of Kern County voters live in the district.
Hurtado has received 58 percent of the votes in Kern County while Shepard has received 42 percent. That would seem to indicate Hurtado would have the advantage when the results of the last 100 votes are announced.
Hurtado has also held her own well enough in Tulare County so she could take the slimmest of leads at 12 votes on Monday. Shepard received 53 percent of the vote in Tulare County while Hurtado received 47 percent.
Even if Hurtado ends up maintaining her slight edge, whether she can be declared the clear cut winner remains to be seen. While Shepard has said he will accept the results of the election if indeed the voters have voted for Hurtado, he has also said a recount and even litigation is possible.
He has also been critical of the Kern County Elections Division for how slow its vote count has been. There's no automatic recount in California and those who request a recount must pay for it.
A spokeswoman for Hurtado said Hurtado was just waiting for the final outcome. “Sen. Hurtado is eagerly awaiting for the election results like everyone else and looks forward to seeing the final certified election outcome,” Lisa Gasperoni said on Monday.
Hurtado has represented Porterville in District 14. But after redistricting Hurtado chose to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.