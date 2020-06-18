Newsom issues statewide order to wear masks
Governor Gavin Newsom has just issued a statewide order requiring everyone in California to wear face coverings in public places.
The order goes into effect today, meaning people in public places are now supposed to wear face coverings.
The order requires people to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces. The order requires people to wear face coverings while taking a taxi and using ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft, when taking public transit, when standing in line to enter a building or in common areas such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking garages.
People who work in buildings visited by the public must also wear face coverings even when nobody is there. Those who work in locations where food is prepared and packaged must also wear a face covering.
Face coverings will also be required outdoors when people can't maintain a distance of six feet.
“We are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” said Newsom in a statement on why he's issuing the order.
“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom added in a written statement. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”
Children under age 2 and those with medical conditions and developmental disabilities also won't have to wear face coverings. Those who are hearing impaired also don't have to wear masks when communication with other people and those communicating with them can also remove their face masks.
People will also be allowed to remove their masks at restaurants. Masks also won't be required for people exercising outdoors.
Several counties in California issued their own guidelines requiring people to wear face coverings only to rescind them after receiving backlash.