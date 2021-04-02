The state announced on Friday large gatherings and indoor performances will be allowed beginning April 15.
The new guidelines will allow for indoor live events such as concerts, theater performances or live sports at venues with various restrictions. The guidelines can be found with this document: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Dimmer-Framework-September_2020.pdf
The new guidelines state venues with a capacity of less than 1,500 could hold indoor performances for 15 percent capacity or 200 people in the orange tier. Tulare County is expected to move into the orange tier on Tuesday.
No proof of vaccination is needed. The number goes up to a capacity of 35 percent if all attendees show proof of being fully vaccinated.
On Friday Tulare County Health and Human Services stated it would still need to review the guidelines before offering guidance such as to places like the Barn Theater as far as potentially opening again. Places such as the Barn Theater have been shuttered for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For venues with a capacity above 1,500, indoor performances can be held for 10 percent capacity or 2,000 people whichever is fewer. That number goes up to 35 percent capacity if all attendees have proof of being fully vaccinated.
Those numbers go up in the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier. For venues with a capacity of less than 1,500 the numbers are 25 percent capacity or 300 people. That number goes up to 50 percent capacity when all attendees show proof of being fully vaccinated.
For venues above 1,500 the numbers stay the same without proof of vaccination in the yellow tier but go up to 50 percent of capacity when all attendees show proof of being fully vaccinated.
When it comes to private indoor events such as conferences or receptions all attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of the event. Up to 150 people are allowed at such events in the orange tier. That number goes up to 200 people in the yellow tier.
If Tulare County moves into the orange tier, outdoor gatherings of 100 people could be held in the county and that number would be bumped up to 300 people if all those attending have proof of being vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.
The numbers go up in the yellow tier. Outdoor gatherings of 200 people would be allowed and that number goes up to 400 when all attendees show proof of vaccination or negative test. For private indoor events the number goes up to 200 people with proof of vaccination or negative test within 24 hours of the event.
