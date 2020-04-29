Last week the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers completed the retrofitting of six unoccupied buildings at Porterville Developmental Center to be used as an alternate care site to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers signed over the authority to govern the PDC alternate care site to the State of California last week. The PDC alternate care site can house 41beds in each building for a total of 246 beds.
The California Department of Public Health has outlined how the alternate care sites can be used. The department stated alternate care sites are intended to provide care for less sick patients to allow hospitals to focus their resources on patients with the greatest needs.
Alternate care sites can receive patients who have been discharged from hospitals and from emergency departments. With state and local approval, patients who have called 911 may also be transported to an alternate care site.
Alternate care sites can be designated for only COVID-19 patients. Alternate care sites may also be used for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients as long as the facility allows for a clear separation of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
Alternate care sites are designed to provide low-level care for moderately symptomatic COVID‐19 patients, including those who haven’t yet tested positive. Included are patients who may need oxygen, but who don’t require extensive nursing care, and who can generally move on their own.
Hospitals can transfer patients who have lower-level needs but still need medical monitoring to make room for patients who are more serious COVID-19 cases or have other serious medical issues such as strokes or needing an emergency surgery.
As far as how patients are placed at an alternate care site, the decision-making process will vary depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in a surrounding area as well as the local hospital capacity. It must be determined a hospitalized patient is stable for transfer and meets all criteria for being treated at an alternate care site.
Alternate care sites will not offer as thorough as services as a hospital. If a patient’s condition worsens such as having respiratory issues, the patient will be transferred from an alternate care site to a hospital. Ambulances will be used for transfers.
The state health department has stated as far as who will be sent to an alternate care site they will be patients who are transferred to the nearest appropriate alternate care site based on their needs and the site’s capacity.
Visitors will not be allowed at alternate care sites.
As far as who staffs alternate care sites, a number of resources will be used, including those who have volunteered to serve in the California Health Corp, which is made up of health care providers. It’s intended for those who sign up for the California Health Corp to remain in their area. But the program will also work to match a health care providers skills and experience with where they’re needed.
Personnel from surrounding health care organizations can also be used to staff alternate care sites. Those working at alternate care sites will be hired as state employees for the duration of their service.
Basic medicine, oxygen, supportive care, IV fluids and lab services will be provided at alternate care sites. Medical and nursing providers will staff alternate care sites.
Each alternate care site will also be staffed with its own security personnel.
As far as whether these alternate care sites will be continued to be used after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, that decision will be made at the state and local level as well as by tribal councils.
The state is funding alternate care sites with the intent to be reimbursed through the FEMA public assistance program.
Alternate care sites were chosen based on the projected need for additional health care resources in an area and were chosen based on their close proximity to hospitals.
Information on alternate care sites can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Alternate-Care-Site-FAQs.aspx