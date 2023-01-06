And the recount goes on and on.
The recount in the State Senate District 16 race in Tulare County will continue on Monday. Tulare County Registrar Michelle Baldwin announced the original recount in the county was completed but now another recount has been requested.
So the recount is still ongoing in three of the four counties in the district in Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties as of Friday morning. Only in Fresno County has the recount been completed.
Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, had made his original request for a recount to be done in all four counties on December 13. He made the request in the wake of the final election results showing Democrat Melissa Hurtado won the race by 22 votes.
Hurtado was sworn in as District 16's State Senator on December 10 and has been serving in the position ever since
“We have completed all of the requests in the original Recount Notice that was submitted,” said Baldwin, referring to Shepard's request for a recount.
That included the review of invalid signatures on ballots that could have possibly been counted as requested by Shepard which was done on Thursday. “Yesterday, we completed the review of all of the no signature match comparisons for all of the precincts within Senate District 16,” Baldwin said on Friday.
But Baldwin said another request for a recount in seven precincts in the county has been made. “After completing that process,” said Baldwin, referring to the review of invalid signatures, “we received a hand written request to manually inspect all counted ballots in Senate District 16 within seven precincts.”
Baldwin said both campaigns agreed to the recount process in the seven precincts to begin on Monday. “Due to the late request, it was agreed by both parties to begin retrieval of the ballots for review on Monday,” Baldwin said.
Kern County completed its original recount as requested by Shepard on December 28 and reported there was no change in the results. After it reported its final results, Kern County petitioned for 10 more mail-in ballots to be counted and as a result Hurtado's lead grew from 20 to 22 votes.
The recount in Fresno County resulted in a net gain of three votes for Shepard. The Tulare County Elections Division also reported on Tuesday night a net gain of two votes for Shepard.
And on Wednesday afternoon the Kings County Elections Division reported a net gain of two votes for Shepard. That would mean so far in the recount Shepard has cut Hurtado's lead to 15 votes.
Shepard's request in Kern County was for the recount to be done in 70 precincts in Kern County that were more favorable to him. Hurtado has since asked for a recount in 150 precincts that were more favorable to her. Hurtado won Kern County with 58 percent of the vote to 42 percent for Shepard.
The Kern County Elections Office began Hurtado's requested recount process on Thursday. Kern County Elections stated it expected the recount wouldn't be done until this Friday or as late as a week from Tuesday.
Hurtado previously represented Porterville in District 14. After redistricting, Hurtado decided to run in District 16, which also includes Porterville.