The headline on the State Department of Water Resources, DWR, press release said it all: “Historically Dry Conditions Impact Planned State Water Project Deliveries.”
That was the department's way of saying it was cutting back on the water deliveries it had originally planned.
Based on what it stated was an historically dry January and February, the State Water Project announced it was cutting back its originally planned allocation from 15 percent of what has been requested to five percent. The department also stated the cut back was needed as there are no significant storms forecast in March, so water supply needs to be concerned.
The department did state it would continue to provide for any unmet critical health and safety needs of the 29 water agencies that contract to receive State Water Project supplies.
“We are experiencing climate change whiplash in real time with extreme swings between wet and dry conditions. That means adjusting quickly based on the data and the science,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “While we had hoped for more rain and snow, DWR has been preparing for a third consecutive year of drought since October. We are continuing with a series of actions to balance the needs of endangered species, water supply conservation, and water deliveries for millions of Californians.”
In a letter to State Water Contractors earlier this month, Nemeth stressed the need for “proactive conservation measures now to prepare for ongoing extreme dry conditions.”
The department will make its next assessment on water that can be allocated following the snow survery on April 1. A final allocation should be announced in May or June.
The lack of significant precipitation in January and February has resulted in falling reservoir levels and reduced snowpack, the department stated. As of today, statewide reservoir levels are about 70 percent of average. The statewide Sierra snowpack has fallen to 55 percent of average for March 18, with most of that snow coming from heavy snowstorms in December.
As the state prepares for a third dry year, the state will preserve as much storage as possible in Lake Oroville, the State Water Project’s largest reservoir, the department said. “Water releases from Lake Oroville will be prioritized to maintain Delta water quality, protect endangered species, and meet senior water right needs,” the department stated.
Also today, DWR, along with the Central Valley Project, will submit a revised application for a Temporary Urgency Change Petition (TUCP) for operations from April 1 to June 30. The petition will seek flexibility for the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project to release less water into the Delta through June to conserve limited stored water in Shasta, Oroville and Folsom reservoirs.
The state and the Central Valley Project had previously submitted a TUCP application for earlier in the year. They then withdrew the application after the December storms. “This new application is necessary due to dramatically changing conditions and covers modified dates and operational requests,” DWR stated.
Additionally, DWR is planning to refill the notch in the Emergency Drought Salinity Barrier in the Delta. Crews created a notch in the barrier in January to allow for fish passage and boat traffic during the winter. Work will begin on April 1 to fill in the notch, with completion by April 15.
The barrier reduces the amount of saltwater intrusion into the Delta, allowing for reduced flows from upstream reservoirs to conserve water supply.,” DWR stated. The barrier is expected to remain in place until November 30.
Those interested can access current water conditions in real time at California Water Watch, a new website launched by DWR. This website provides information on local hydrological conditions, forecasts, and water conditions for one's specific address or local watershed. The site presents data from a variety of sources and allows the public to obtain a quick snapshot of local and statewide water conditions.
The State Water Project is an elaborate network of reservoirs and canals that delivers water all over California; its largest customer is the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which serves 19 million urban residents.
The federal government’s Central Valley Project, which runs parallel to the state’s water network, has announced a 0 percent initial allocation for most of its member agencies. In this area in the Friant Division which is served by the Friant-Kern Canal, class 1 users received a 15 percent allocation.
But the CVP often follows the action of the state and it too could cut back on its original allocation.