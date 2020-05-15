Several state legislators, including local Republican state legislators, Assemblyman Devon Mathis and State Senator Shannon Grove have sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom calling for churches to be included in Stage II Openings.
Some businesses were allowed to reopen last week as part of Stage II of the state’s plan for reopening facilities. But churches aren’t included in Stage II. State guidelines do allow for churches to hold drive-thru services.
And on Friday, Tulare County Health and Human Services issued an amended emergency order which also states in-house church services shouldn’t be held.
The letter calls for Governor Newsom to include in-person church services in Stage II of the state’s reopening plan. As it stands now churches won’t be able to hold in-house services until counties meet Stage III requirements.
The letter stated churches have abided by the state’s guidelines. “They recognize the need to not only protect the health and safety of their congregants, but also that of the communities they serve,” the letter states.
The letter states schools are included under Stage II, but most of the schools in the state likely won’t open until July at the earliest and even then with restriction. But the letter states:
“If schools can open while still edercising appropriate physical distancing and other precautions, it seems houses of worship, many of which have fewer people on-site for a typical service than local public schools have on normal weekdays, should be able to assemble while taking steps to keep their congregations safe.
“We would urge the adoption of a phased-in approach to begin reopening houses of worship during Stage 2 with clear guidance issued based on best practices.
The letter also states church services are needed to help those struggling emotionally.
“Further, at a time when Californians are feeling more lonely or isolated, communities of faith can help combat depression and other mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic and ensuing response,” the letter states.
“While ministry teams serve as critical bridges to check in on members and neighbors to maintain connection, there is still no replacement for gatherings in person.”
The letter noted other states such as Texas have provided guidance for churches to exercise their First Amendment rights.
Other state legislators who signed the letter were State Senator Mike Morrell, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, State Senator Jim Nielsen, State Senator Scott Wilk, State Senator Brian Dahle, State Senator Andreas Borgeas and State Senator Ling Ling Chang.