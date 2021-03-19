When it comes to COVID-19 statistics — including the number of deaths — for Tulare County there are differences in the numbers reported by the state as opposed to Tulare County Health and Human Services.
The county health department reported on Friday there were 793 deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. But the California Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard reported Tulare County had 805 COVID-19 related deaths as of Friday.
The state has made a change recently in how it reports deaths and now compiles its numbers directly from the statewide CALREDIE database.
The discrepancy is basically statewide as the CDPH database stats differ from that of what counties are reporting. The discrepancy is much wider in Kern County as an example as Kern County is reporting it has had 1,032 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday while the state is reporting Kern County has 1,158 COVID-19 deaths.
The differences could be attributed to the fact counties generally have more stringent standards in determining a death is COVID-19 related.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz has discussed the factors that go into determining a death — and how long it takes — including when a death certificate is issued.
But in an interesting twist, the number of overall cases reported for counties by the state tend to be lower than what the counties are reporting. That's true for both Tulare and Kern Counties.
While Tulare County's health department has reported the county has had 48,770 cases since March 11, the state is reported Tulare County has had 47,964 cases. Kern County is reporting it has had 105,000 cases, but the state figure for Tulare County is only 94,000.
Again, the discrepancy could be on how tests are processed at the state level as opposed to the county level. The state's case data is based on test results set to labs that report results directly to the CALREDIE database. County case data results may be higher because of counties' ability to process more test results at the local level.
There's also a small difference when it comes to what the state and Tulare County is reporting as far as the county's case rate over the last 7 days is concerned. The state has it at 6.7 per 100,000 while the county health department has it at 6.6 per 100,000 or .0066 percent.
And the state report on Tulare County's overall positive test rate as of Friday over the last 7 days has come down to 2.3 percent. The state's positive test rate over the past 7 days is 2 percent.