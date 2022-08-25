The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Cal OES and the California Military Department on Wednesday announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team — known as Team Blaze — operated by the State Guard of the Military Department.
Cal OES is assigning a Type VI strike team of wildland-style fire engines to the State Military Department. The strike team is the first of its kind in the nation.
Each unit has a capacity to carry a 4-person crew and the engines are in addition to the Military Department's existing Task Force Rattlesnake hand crew program consisting of Soldiers and Airmen. Since the start of operations in 2019, Task Force Rattlesnake has cut, cleared and treated at-risk wildfire project areas in central and northern parts of California.
"We have always valued the California Military Department's partnership during times of need, especially during wildfires or other natural disasters. These new engines will not only add to their capabilities, but also help augment our state's wildfire and rescue resources more broadly," said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.
The state's Military Department maintains a firefighting program at their military bases, with trained personnel providing fire fighting prevention, mitigation and protection services to the state and military bases and camps.
"We are proud to collaborate with Cal OES to ensure there's another fleet of fire engines and expert staff at the ready. This Strike Team builds upon the state's response efforts during times of need," said California Military Department Major General Matthew P. Beevers.
From responding to wildfires in rural settings, to protecting structures in urban areas and performing urban search and rescue operations, the engines are outfitted to support a variety of emergency situations.
The engines will include a 4-person crew, will be able to get into tight areas, will carry 300 gallons of ater and will quickly attack fires.
The engines add to the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System fleet of more than 270 fire engines across 60 local partners statewide that can respond to incidents of all types. Cal OES facilitates the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, which currently moves local government resources across the state in support of all-risk emergency response on behalf of local, state, and federal government fire organizations. Cal OES assigns local government fire agencies with fire apparatus to maintain surge capacity during day-to-day duties and major events/emergencies.