Debris removal for all 140 properties affected by the Sequoia Complex that participated in the State Consolidated Debris Removal Program was completed as of Thursday.
Remains of homes and property damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex, burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil have been removed.
Tulare County is the third county in the Central Valley in which state contractors have finished removing debris from participating properties that were affected by wildfires. Earlier, contractors finished removing debris generated by the Creek Fire from all 271 properties in Fresno County and from all 24 properties in Madera County participating in the full debris removal program.
Property owners incur no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean up and recovery program, administered by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).
Statewide, 98 percent of participating properties have been cleared of burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil. Those affected had the option to use their own contractor or enroll in the state program.
Of the 5,991 properties statewide, 3,817 participated in the state program. As of Thursday, 3,741 of the 3,817 have been cleared of debris.
Before homeowners can begin rebuilding, cleared properties need additional work including:
· Separate contractors collecting soil samples for verification at a state certified laboratory they meet state environmental health and safety standards.
· Contractors installing erosion control measures.
· Certified arborists or professional foresters assessing wildfire-damaged trees in danger of falling in public places for removal by separate contractors.
· State officials inspecting the property to verify all completed work meets state standards. Debris officials submit a final inspection report to local officials to approve the property for reconstruction.
The rebuilding process is well on its way to being completed in Fresno and Madera Counties and has just begun in Tulare County.
Of the 278 properties in Fresno County that participated in the full debris removal program or the hazardous trees only element of the program, 205, 73.7 percent, are now ready to receive permits for reconstruction. Fifteen of the 25 properties, 60 percent, are ready for permits for reconstruction in Madera County.
And now six of the 270 properties in Tulare County that participated in the full debris removal program or the hazardous trees only program, 2.2 percent, are ready for permits for reconstruction. Statewide, 2,059, 45.7 percent, of the 4,511 properties are ready for permits for reconstruction.
Property owners can track data on the Debris Operations Dashboard at https://wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov/current-incidents/august-september-2020-fires/debris-operations-dashboard/. The dashboard is updated every hour and provides users with the ability to search by county or address.
At the June 15 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting it was reported there were still more than 30 properties affected by the Sequoia Complex that didn't participate in the state program in which debris removal would need to be done. Those properties can no longer be included in the state program.
The deadline for those property owners to apply for a private alternative debris removal program at the owner's expense was extended to July 31. The cleanup process must be completed by May 31, 2022.
If property owners don't apply, the county would then need to begin an abatement process with the cost estimated at $100,000 per property. With more than 30 properties, that cost could be in the $3 million range.
Abatement would need to be done, otherwise FEMA funds allocated to the county would be jeopardized. It was also reported there's a chance for property owners who have the cleanup done at their own expense to be partially reimbursed, but the entire process would need to be completed by October.