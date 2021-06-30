The COVID-19 pandemic magnified the societal problems that have been an issue at the city, county, state and national level.
As a result the 2021-2022 state budget makes huge investments in dealing with those problems. In the $262.6 billion budget, tens of billions of dollars have been allocated to address such issues as the lack of broadband access for rural areas such as those in Tulare County, homelessness and behavioral health.
And the most basic need — water — involving issues such as the drought, access to clean drinking water and water infrastructure including the Friant-Kern Canal is addressed as well.
The state budget is piggy backing on federal funding that has already been allocated to address these issues on the local level.
Paul Yoder of Shaw, Yoder, Antwih, Schnelzer and Lange provided a summary of what the state budget means to Tulare County at Tuesday's Tulare County Board meeting. Yoder's firm lobbies on behalf of Tulare County when it comes to the budget at the state level.
Yoder reported the state budget will still have $25 billion in reserves even after all of the major investments that have been made. Those investments include $8 billion in stimulus funds for those who make less than $75,000 a year. Stimulus checks and rental assistance are among the investments included in that funding.
There's $6 billion in the budget to increase broadband internet access to underserved areas such as rural areas, which is significant for Tulare County.
And $12 billion has been set aside to deal with homelessness. Included in that is $2 billion to go directly to cities and counties — $1 billion in 2021-2022 and $1 billion in 2022-23. Yoder said there is also $4.5 billion set aside for behavioral health to be administered through schools.
There has been $3 billion set aside for transportation which should help Tulare County when it comes to the expansion and renovation of Highway 99. But while the transportation funding includes funding for rail projects, not included in the budget is any funding for the California High Speed Rail being constructed in the Valley. The Governor and State Legislature are expected to negotiate funding for that project in the coming weeks.
There's also $7.2 billion included in the budget to cover 100 percent of rent and utilities owed by renters going back to April, 2020 through the end of September and also to provide 100 percent of what's owed to landlords on the same scale. California has extended its eviction moratorium through September 30.
There's also $730 million for drought relief. And there's $100 million from State Senator Melissa Hurtado's bill, Senate Bill 559, included in the budget for repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal and the California Aqueduct.
Hurtado, a Democrat whose district includes Porterville, has received bipartisan support for her bill which would provide a total of $785 million for repairs to the three canals, including $308 million for the Friant-Kern Canal.
The full $785 billion bill has been approved by the State Senate and will be heard in the State Assembly, Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee on Thursday.
“This budget has provided the Valley with the largest investment in a long time — $100 million to fund water conveyance projects,” said Hurtado about the $100 million set aside from SB559.
But Hurtado still said much more investment is needed for the Central Valley when it comes to the issue of water.
“While I am grateful, and there are other great things in the budget that will help the Central Valley tremendously, it is difficult to celebrate knowing that this investment is a drop in the ocean,” Hurtado said. “There are families in my district who do not have running water in their homes.
These families are unable to cook, bathe their children, and use the restroom. Several communities will benefit from this budget, but until all of the communities receive adequate funding — Senate District 14 is not whole.”
The Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, has already given the go-ahead to begin repairs on a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. The repairs are to deal with the issue of subsidence which essentially causes the water level of the canal to decrease and has reduced the canal's conveyance capability, its ability to deliver water, by as much as 60 percent. The subsidence has been caused by overpumping of groundwater.
FWA approved funding sources for the repairs which will be $206 million in federal funds, $43 million from the San Joaquin River Restoration Program, $50 million from Friant-Kern contractors and at least $125 million from the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency that came about as a result of a settlement reached between FWA and the agency. A contractor for the project was scheduled to be selected this summer.
Hurtado announced nearly $146 million has been allocated from the state budget for a number of projects in her district.
The budget includes $5 million in 2021-2022, $25 million in 2022-23 and $280 million in 2024-25 to support Hurtado's Food For All Act to ensure food assistance for all those eligible regardless of immigration status.
Also included in the budget is $100 million to assist special districts, local districts at the community level, that saw a significant decline in revenue due to the COVID pandemic.
RECALL
Yoder also reported the election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom will likely happen September 21 or 28 or October 5.
FEDERAL FUNDING
Along with what's allocated from the state budget, cities and counties will be able to use federal funds that come from the American Rescue Plan.
Tulare County is receiving $91 million from the American Rescue Plan. The county will have flexibility on how it can use the funding to for housing and small businesses, industries, essential workers and communities that were affected by the COVID pandemic.
The City of Porterville is also receiving $20 million from the ARP. The Porterville City Council has set the priorities for how that money will be used for water and sewer, broadband and technology infrastructure, addressing homlessness, providing assistance to local businesses with an emphasis on helping restaurants and public safety. The city has set aside $2 million from the ARP for public safety.
The Tule River Tribe is also benefitting from the ARP. Among the programs the ARP is funding for the Tribe is a little more than $1 million for affordable housing.