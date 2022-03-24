On Thursday, the State Department of Water Resources, DWR, announced it second round of allocation for the ongoing repairs of the Friant-Kern Canal, this time allocating $29.8 million.
In November of last year, DWR announced an initial allocation of $39.2 million for the Friant-Kern Canal repairs. The funds being allocated by DWR were included in the state budget.
An additional $100 million for water infrastructure repairs, which would include the Friant Kern Canal, is slated to be included in the state budget for this coming fiscal year.
Ground was broken in January on the first phase of repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal, which will include the repairs of 10 miles of the canal. Ultimately its planned for a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County to be repaired.
Last year the Friant Water Authority board, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, approved a funding package of local, state and federal funds to fund the repairs for the canal. It's estimated the total cost of fixing the 33-mile stretch of the canal could be in the $500 million range.
The stretch of the canal needs to be repaired because its ability to deliver water, known as conveyance, has been significantly hampered by its effective sinking, known as subsidence, due to the overpumping of groundwater. As part of the funding package approved by the FWA board, the FWA and the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency reached an agreement in which the agency would pay a minimum of $125 million to accounty for the damage to the canal done by the overpumping of groundwater.
“Through this investment, we are furthering a partnership to restore California’s major water conveyance systems to improve the resiliency of California’s water supply during drought and flood conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth about the $29.8 million allocation. “The projects, when completed, will maximize the canal’s capacity to move water efficiently through the system and improve California’s ability to boost and store its water supply.”
The Friant-Kern Canal plays a critical role in delivering water to 1 million acres of farmland and more than 250,000 Californians from Fresno to Bakersfield. IThe Friant-Kern Cana has lost more than 60 percent of its original conveyance capacity in the 33-mile stretch of the canal. The cost to repair the 10-mile stretch of the canal is expected to be $292 million and will be completed in early 2024.
“This funding is a large part of the reason that we were able to break ground on the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project in January,” said FWA Chief Executive Officer Jason Phillips. “Our partners at the State of California have invested in the San Joaquin Valley’s future at a critical time, and we are grateful to the (Governor Gavin) Newsom Administration and for DWR’s dedicated efforts to release these funds as quickly as possible in recognition of the urgent need to implement the project.”
The Friant-Kern Canal is one of four projects that will receive funds as part of a $100 million initiative in the California Budget Act of 2021 to improve water conveyance systems in the San Joaquin Valley. DWR is working on agreements for projects on the Delta-Mendota Canal, San Luis Canal and California Aqueduct.