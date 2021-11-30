On Monday, the State Department of Water Resources allocated $39.2 million to the repairs of the Friant-Kern Canal.
The $39.2 million is part of $100 million that was included in this year's state budget for the repairs of four of the state's major water resources: the California Aqueduct, the San Luis Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal and the Friant-Kern Canal. A total of $37 million was allocated to both the California Aqueduct and San Luis Canal and $23.8 million was allocated to the Delta-Mendota Canal.
The $100 million is a down payment of sorts on State Senator Melissa Hurtado's Senate Bill 559, which proposes to allocated $785 million for the repairs of the California Aqueduct, the Delta-Mendota Canal and the Friant-Kern Canal. SB559 would allocated $308 million for the Friant-Kern Canal.
In the end Governor Gavin Newsom proposed $200 million toward fixing the canals this year. Eventually $100 million was set aside in this year's budget and another $100 million is authorized for next year's budget.
The first phase of the Friant-Kern Canal repairs is scheduled to begin at the end of this year. Repairs will be done to the 33-mile stretch of the canal in what's called the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project. Repairs will be done from south of Avenue 208 between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
In phase I the canal will be enlarged from Avenue 208 to just downstream of the Avenue 152 Tule River siphon, ½ mile north of Avenue 152. The first phase will cover about 7.4 miles and will increase the capacity of the canal to deliver a maximum design flow of 4,500 cubic feet per second. Phase I is expected to be completed in September, 2024.
Overall the canal's capacity will be restored from 1,600 cfs to 4,000 CFS. The entire project is expected to cost $500 million with Phase I alone expected to cost $250 million.
Due to the overpumping of groundwater, the canal has effectively been sinking, known as subsidence, which has reduced its conveyance ability, its ability to deliver water, by up to 60 percent.
Earlier this year the Friant Water Authority board, which manages the Friant-Kern Canal, approved a funding package of state, federal and local funds to jump start the canal's repairs. The federal government will provide up to $206 million for the repairs and in a settlement with the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency to account for the damage done by overpumping, that agency has agreed to contribute at least $125 million.
“Fixing these canals is an important foundational piece to ensure a reliable and climate resilient water supply for California,” said state DWR director Karla Nemeth. “It enables us to move water during very wet conditions, which will be essential to adapting to more extreme weather.
“Restoring capacity in our existing infrastructure provides a critical link in diversifying water supplies by supporting groundwater replenishment throughout the Central Valley and water recyling projects in Southern California. It's a prudent investment in our water future.”
The San Luis Canal, California Aqueduct, Delta-Mendota Canal and Friant-Kern Canal combine to deliver mater to more than 29 million people, 2.9 million acres of farmland and 130,000 acres of wetlands. DWR stated completed repairs will restore up to 50 percent of the four canals' capacity over 10 years.
The state DWR stated its allocation on Monday advances the implementation of Newsom's Water Resilience Portfolio, which includes more than 100 actions aimed at improving the state's water situation. The DWR also stated Monday's action aligns with the California Water Commission's June, 2021 white paper on the state's role in financing conveyance to meet climate change needs. That paper found the state should prioritize restoring the canals' conveyance capability.
“With food prices at an all-time high, (the) announcement is a major win for consumers, farmers, and 30 million Californians who rely on Central Valley water for clean water,” said Hurtado about the DWR allocation. “This $100 Million investment is a major milestone, and a significant down payment towards a sustainable future, but this is just a start.
“California is still experiencing an epic drought and desperately needs additional funding to provide a safe water and food supply now and in the future. I will continue fighting to ensure California’s vital water infrastructure is fully funded, and will be asking for additional funding next legislative session.”
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein have also been working on companion legislation to the state's effort in providing funding for repairs for the state's water infrastructure.