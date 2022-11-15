On Wednesday, November 2 around 8 a.m., a woman who lives just off Highway 190 a few miles east of Porterville heard noises outside her house. Upon investigation, she found a Hispanic male (I’ll call him Juan Del Pueblo) approximately 30 years of age attempting to break into her house.
Juan, who was originally from Lindsay but who had been homeless for the last five years, was carrying a large pair of bolt cutters in a backpack. He left the victim’s house, rode his bicycle down her driveway onto Highway 190, and was struck by a passing car.
Seconds later, a couple from Springville who were driving by in a pickup truck came upon Juan and the car that had struck him. The husband got out of the truck to help. Approaching Juan, he saw he was only slightly injured, although the bicycle was damaged. He also saw the bolt-cutters, put two and two together, and offered to take the man to the hospital in Porterville. Around that time, the woman whose house was broken into drove up and quietly told the driver what she had seen.
He offered to take Juan to the hospital “to be checked out.” After loading the backpack, bolt cutters and bicycle into the back of the truck, he put Juan in the back seat and drove him straight to the Porterville Police Station, where he was promptly arrested. That was when the driver of the pickup first saw the 12-inch hunting knife Juan had had been carrying in his backpack while sitting directly behind the driver’s wife.
That driver was me.
I must admit during that drive to the police station, the thought crossed my mind more than once as I approached the corner of Harrison and D Street my passenger might realize it wasn’t the hospital, and might get upset. And that was before I knew about the knife. But I knew it was the right thing to do, and you don’t have to wear a uniform to do your duty.
It was my first citizen’s arrest — or maybe I just provided an Uber. I was a little proud of myself. But I had mixed feelings.
Juan is one of those people who started out as someone’s happy child. He might have ended up a carpenter, or a road builder, or a programmer. But something went wrong, and he gradually lost hope of having a normal life. Today, while many of us were headed into work, Juan was using bolt cutters to break into a house. It could have been much, much worse; if he had been cornered, he might have used that 12-inch hunting knife to dispose of the witness.
That’s why we have police, and that’s why we pay taxes. Next time you don’t want to pay your taxes, remember the police officers who now have Juan Del Pueblo in custody are paid from those tax revenues.
In a more just and compassionate world, taxes would fund a criminal justice system tasked with socializing and re-educating Juan and teaching him a trade, so instead committing burglary and potentially murder, he could be framing a house or paving a road or programming a computer. Even better, every classroom could have, in addition to a teacher to guide students’ educational development, a sociologist or a psychologist to monitor their ability to understand and comply with social norms, and to recommend remedial action the INSTANT signs appear something’s going wrong. We’ll know a lot more about how to do this when we’ve been doing it for a few decades, but we need to start.
This wasn’t what I was thinking while I was driving to the police station. But in the hours that followed, I was forced to be a little more introspective, and I was surprised at the epiphany that resulted. Of course I want Juan to do better; but I also want U.S. society to do better. We need to start at the beginning, and stop criminals while they’re still innocent children.
I’m glad I got the chance to stop Juan’s crime spree. But I also hope he gets a second chance to fix his ruined life. To that end, during the coming months I’ll be re-focusing in this column on issues related to homelessness, poverty and education. I’ll try to zero in on solutions that are both politically and fiscally feasible. Most policies require funding, and that’s not a given in this county. But I hope to be able to show that fixing these folks’ lives is cheaper than cleaning up after them; and if your pastor is right, it’s also the right thing to do.
