Call it the Prom Under The Pyramid or trule a Stars in the Hills event, but the Stars in the Hills event is returning and this year those attending will have a chance to dance under the stars.
After not being led last year due to the COVID pandemic, Stars in the Hills is returning on March 5 at Granite Hills High School. A new twist this year will happen when the event is held under the pyramid at Granite Hills at the schools pavilion.
The Stars in the Hills is presented by the Porterville Breakfast Club and has been held for 17 years. The Stars in the Hills event is held to bring all the fun and glamour of Prom Night to developmentally disabled students in the Porterville, Strathmore, Lindsay, and Terra Bella areas.
The event is completely free for the students and their families. Whatever expenses aren't covered by donations are covered by the Porterville Breakfast Club.
“We try to give them the full prom experience without any out of pocket costs for them and their families,” said Janice Castle of Porterville Breakfast Rotary. “We're thrilled we're going to be able to have it.”
Castle said she expects 80 students to participate in the event. Each student also receives two tickets for their parents, guardians or caretakers to attend with them. She said that makes the night more fun for the students who are able to be with people they're familiar with.
The Breakfast Rotary Club is now asking the community to donate any prom dresses. Also especially needed are shoes or any accessories to complete the prom outfit. Monetary donations will also be accepted to offset tuxedo rental costs.
Donations need to be received by February 4, so they can be dry cleaned. Donations may be dropped off at the Ban of the Sierra at 90 N. Main Street in Porterville. For more information call Castle, 559-782-4300, extension 3144.
The young women attending the prom are given the chance to “shop” for their prom dress. That's part of the full prom experience the students receive which includes riding a party bus from Porterville High to Granite Hills. Photographs, a keepsake, music, dancing and food are also all part of the prom experience.
The students receive the red carpet treatment as well as they're given a chance to enter on a red carpet while being greeted by Porterville Police Officers and CALFIRE firefighters. “Which is a big deal,” said Castle about the students being able to meet uniformed officers.
The prom experience also includes that morning as Denise Everhart of Salon Sassafyde provides for the hair to be done for the young women. Their nails are done and haircuts are provided for the young men as well.
Other sponsors of the event include Imperial Ambulance. And high school students from Porterville, Monache, Granite Hills and Summit Collegiate High Schools also help out from doing the decorations for the prom to making the corsages and boutonnieres for the young women and young men to wear.
And again Adrian Cloyd, one of the special needs students who attended the prom in the past, will serve as the event's DJ.