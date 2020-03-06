Thanks to the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club and numerous businesses and organizations in the community, developmentally disabled students have been able to realize the full prom experience of a lifetime.
For 16 years that experience has been provided at the Stars In the Hills Prom, which will again be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Granite Hills High School.
It’s a day and night long experience for the students as their prom experience begins in the morning when they get ready for the event and ends later that night at the conclusion of the prom.
Janice Castle of the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club said this year’s prom will be the largest ever with 85 students from the Terra Bella, Porterville, Strathmore and Lindsay areas attending the prom.
Castle said the whole goal of the event is to provide a safe environment for the students, who feel more comfortable at this event as opposed to going to a traditional high school prom.
But it’s also a popular event with local students. Saturday’s prom is limited to 10 students each from Granite Hills, Porterville and Monache High Schools who want to attend the event to help make the prom a memorable event for the developmentally disabled students.
The developmentally disabled students are also allowed to bring two parents or guardians to the event. Castle said the ability for the students to interact with their loved ones makes them more comfortable. “They totally relax in that type of setting,” she said.
Developmentally disabled students are allowed to attend the prom until a certain age. Those who attend their final prom on Saturday will be crowned King and Queen.
One of the special needs students who attended the prom was Adrian Cloyd and he’s now the D.J. for the event. “The kids love it being they know him,” Castle said. “It’s something familiar.”
But the tradition of crowning those who attend their last prom as King and Queen didn’t start until after Cloyd had attended his last prom. “He reminds me often about that,” Castle said.
The students used to be taken to the prom in limos but now PSW provides buses which are used as party buses to take the students to the prom. Castle said the buses work out better for students such as those who use wheelchairs.
The students also receive the red carpet treatment as they enter the prom on a red carpet. They are met by officers from the Porterville Police Department and Cal Fire. “It’s kind of a big deal to the kids to see and talk to uniformed officers,” Castle said.
The students dress up in gowns and tuxedos and are treated to photographs, music, dancing and food — the entire prom experience. There’s no cost to the students.
The Monache Multimedia and Technology Department also provides a DVD of the event. “That’s really popular,” Castle said. “They watch that at school over and over.”
The Monache PIVET club also provides goodie bags for all the students to take home with them as souvenirs and the Granite Hills Interact Club does the decorations for the event.
Donated dresses were dropped off at the Bank of the Sierra and The Press Shop provided the cleaning for the dresses.
Generations Photography provides photos for the event and students will held to Salon Sassafyde Saturday morning to get their hair and nails done for prom.
“It’s their prom,” Castle said. “It’s very comfortable for them.”