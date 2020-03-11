Editor’s note: The following was provided by Paulina Guzman-Contreras
“My name is Paulina Guzman-Contreras and I am the daughter of two amazing parents; Isaias and Ariana. I am the middle child of three children with my older sister Jennifer attending Fresno State and my younger brother attending Jefferson Elementary.
“Although I was born in Porterville I have lived in Lindsay my entire life which is something I have never regretted. Living in a small community is something I am very thankful for because there are people who I met at a very young age and I still have friendships with them. There have been several things that I think have shaped me to be the person that I am today, but I think that the things that shaped me the most have been my family and friends, community involvement, extracurriculars, and my relationship with God. My parents have always taught me to focus on my education and to be a hardworking and determined individual. This motivation has helped me be successful in High School and I know it will also help me when reaching all my goals in the future. My love for being involved with the community began my eight-grade year when I was playing soccer for the Lindsay Youth Soccer League. My coach worked with CSET and she encouraged some of my teammates and me to help clean the house of an elderly couple. I decided to get involved and I realized that I enjoyed helping people in my community because of the joy it brought to those who I helped. I always try my best to participate at whatever community service event that I can. My personal favorite events to participate in are at the Food Banks at my church and the Santa Night at the Police Department.”
About being named an Attendant, Guzman-Contreras said: “I still can’t believe it. It’s one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had. It’s just shocking to me because I never imagined I would be chosen out of all the girls in the school. I never thought I would stand out enough for people to see me this way. Over this next year, I hope to get involved in more community service because, although I have been involved a lot, I plan on moving away for college, so I hope to get move involved in Fresno because that’s where I plan to go to college.
“Another part of my life that has shaped me into the person that I am today is my involvement in extracurricular activities at my school. Some of these activities include Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Ballet Folklorico, and Christians Hyped About Our Savior (CHAOS). All these activities have helped me become more confident and have genuinely transformed me into a leader. Another big part of my life is my relationship with God. My freshman year I became a part of the Lindsay New Life Assembly of God family and it is something I am so thankful for. God is the biggest reason why I am where I am today, He is always there by my side and helps me through all my highs and lows. I am very thankful for all the people in my life who have helped me grow closer to God. “After graduating high school, I want to attend a four-year university as a Liberal Studies major. My goal is to become an elementary school teacher and I have thankfully had several learning opportunities that have helped me realize this is the career for me. Through the education pathway I was given the opportunity to become a tutor for 1st and 2nd graders at Lincoln Elementary School my junior year. Following that, I also got offered an internship for the STARS afterschool program at Washington Elementary. These experiences have shaped me into a better person and along the way I have been able to build friendships and now I also have mentors to guide me.”
As far as advice for future hopeful OBF Attendants, Guzman-Contreras said: “Don’t be afraid to be yourself. I never thought I’d stand out from everyone, and I was just being myself the whole time. So just be yourself and get involved in your community, because that’s one of the things that make you stand out. Get more involved in your community and school.”