The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has released new industry guidance documents providing information for businesses to safely reopen following the statewide Stay-at-Home Order. The newly released guidance documents apply to schools, day camps, casinos, bars, gyms, professional sports, and more. In addition, CDPH released updated guidance documents for campgrounds, hotels, fitness facilities, family entertainment centers, and others. The full list of updated guidance documents can be viewed athttps://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.
The intent of this new guidance is for industries to review and thoughtfully prepare to implement safety modifications for reopening. The guidance documents released today are not effective until June 12. Businesses and employers can access the full list of permitted statewide industry guidance to reduce risk at www.covid19.ca.gov.
“Moving further into reopening relies heavily on following the public health guidelines and implementing safety measures to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” stated Karen Elliott, Tulare County HHSA’s Public Health Director. “In order to reopen Tulare County safely, we must continue to be remain vigilant in following the issued guidelines.”
To successfully reopen and continue to meet statewide reopening metrics, it is important for Tulare County residents to follow recommendations set forth by our County Health Officer and Public Health Branch. We urge everyone to abide by the safety precautions in protecting our most vulnerable populations and those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, frequently wash your hands and disinfect high-traffic surfaces, and stay home when sick.
Contact Tracing is Vital
More importantly, anyone who is contacted by Public Health and contact tracers needs to follow all recommendations, including isolation if necessary. Contact tracing is vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and it is imperative for everyone to cooperate with contact tracers and provide information about individuals with whom you may have come into contact. The contact-tracing process enables the County Public Health Branch to track down individuals who may have been exposed and prevent any further spread of the coronavirus. Please remember, contact tracers will never ask individuals for their personal information, such as bank accounts, credit card numbers, or social security numbers.
Additional Resources for Employers and Businesses
To ensure the safety of our community while reopening, the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency recommends the use of the comprehensive resources for employers and businesses looking to reopen:
Tulare County COVID-19 Guide: Playbook for Reopening Your Business in the Age of COVID-19
Cal/OSHA General Guidelines on Protecting Workers from COVID-19
CDC Guidance for Businesses and Employers
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov