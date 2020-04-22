Every year, Assemblyman Devon Mathis honors a small business who has had an impact on the community.
Mathis has nominated three businesses this year: Porterville’s Stafford’s Chocolate, Tulare’s The ROOX Agency and Visalia’s Component Coffee Lab. The winner will be honored at a luncheon in Sacramento.
Stafford’s Chocolate has done a great deal for the community especially in the wake of the February 18 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Stafford’s has also established a Wall of Honor in which the patches and emblems of the military, first responders and health care workers will be displayed to recognize the fallen heroes and all those who work to keep everyone safe.
Those who would like to vote for Stafford’s can participate in the survey which will be active until 11 a.m. Friday, April 24. To participate in the survey go to Devon Mathis Facebook page and click on the SurveyMonkey logo.