Assemblyman Devon Mathis has recognized Stafford’s Chocolates as the California District 26 Small Business of the Year for 2020.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized at the state level,” Rob and Leslee Taylor, owners of Stafford’s, posted on the Stafford’s Facebook page.
Mathis has nominated three businesses for the honor: Porterville’s Stafford’s Chocolates, Tulare’s The ROOX Agency and Visalia’s Component Coffee Lab.
Those in the area were able to vote for the business they thought should be honored and Stafford’s ended up winning.
“Thank you for your vote of confidence, the many notes of support, and of course your valued business,” Rob and Leslee Taylor posted on the Stafford’s Facebook Page. “The award is awesome by the love you have showns us over the last week has been amazing! We truly love and appreciate every one of the beautiful people we serve.”
Stafford’s will be honored at a luncheon in Sacramento.