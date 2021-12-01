The St. John's Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar is returning on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. John's Anglican Church members will host their annual Christmas Bazaar in the church Parish Hall. St. John's Anglican Church is located at 308 North D Street, Porterville.
Featured during the event will be baked goods, a 'Farmers Market' featuring fresh citrus, nuts, and other goodies, and a 'Rajah White Elephant' booth with Christmas Treasures both new and old. Additionally, a Silent Auction will be presented with Christmas goods, artwork by local artists, and gift baskets. The church's 'green thumbed' gardener Pat Schreyer will offer beautiful succulents that will make great Christmas gifts for family and friends.
Former parishioner and retired local school teacher Katy Yarbro has once again provided an original framed oil painting entitled "From the Rose Garden" that will be the centerpiece of the annual drawing. Yarbro annually donates a beautiful painting from her studio in Idaho.
In addition, the drawing will include gift certificates donated by Town & Country Market and Fugazzi's Restaurant in downtown Porterville.
Tickets are available from all church members and also available at Hanson Travel Ideas in downtown Porterville.
Returning this year as well is the delicious barbecue hamburger luncheon prepared by Saint John's Mens Club. The menu features hamburgers with all the fixin's, potato salad, beans, chips and an ice cream sundae for dessert.
Tickets for the luncheon will be available at the door. For further information, call the church office, 559-784-6080.