St. Anne’s Food Bank received a check for $10,000 on Monday morning, thanks to the Bank of the Sierra who approved the food bank’s grant request, but took it a step further and had the grant matched by Federal Home Loan Bank out of San Francisco.
After hearing about the Bay area based bank’s grant matching opportunity, the Bank of the Sierra knew St. Anne’s Food Bank was a deserving cause and took it upon itself to apply for the opportunity. Just last week, Janice Castle, Bank of the Sierra’s Market President, received the news their request had been approved, totaling to an amount of $10,000 for St. Anne’s Food Bank, $5,000 from Bank of the Sierra and $5,000 from Federal Home Loan Bank
“We have a grant program here at the Bank of the Sierra,” said Castle. “When it's a larger dollar amount we have an actual grant committee that meets once a quarter. We had heard that, because of the pandemic, if any bank would give a grant to a worthy cause, that Federal Home Loan Bank would match it.
“When we got St. Anne’s grant request, and decided that was what we wanted to do, we turned around and did a grant request to Federal Home Loan Bank. They said in their letter that they would match what we gave, which is how we got the $10,000.
“We got notification last Thursday that it had been approved. We were really excited when that happened.”
George Martinez, a member of the Knights of Columbus and part of the staff at St. Anne’s Food Bank, was happy to accept the check on Monday, explaining the food bank would be using some of the money to purchase a new refrigerator in the near future.
“One of the first things we're going to buy is a stainless steel three door refrigerator, and then we need some covered storage space,” said Martinez. “We have a large area that is concrete, and it is open. We are going to try to put an awning, just a metal awning, over that for the rain and sun. Then we can store pallets there without having to move them in and out. We’re also going to use it to buy more food, like turkeys and things like that.”
Castle said the purchase of the refrigerator was an important part, and that it was much needed at the food bank.
“We are certainly happy you are here. This community needs you, and you guys always just step up to help,” said Castle. “The refrigerator, to us, that was really important so you can keep your fresh fruits and vegetables to be able to give them out.”
With Thanksgiving coming up this week, Martinez said the food bank recently received nine pallets of holiday boxes, ready to hand out.
“We are a member of Central California Food Bank in Fresno,” said Martinez. “The Central California Food Bank sent us nine pallets of holiday boxes that are already prepared. We are just giving them away. They have things like flour, rice, and beans, things like that, nothing perishable. It's an extra for the holidays.”
Martinez expressed his gratitude to the Bank of the Sierra, and thanked all of the donors who contribute to the food bank.
“The Knights have been running St. Anne’s Food Bank for ten years now, and we are just so appreciative of Bank of the Sierra, and all of our donors,” said Martinez. “We just feel so good helping the community.”