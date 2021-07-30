As part of the Sequoia National Forest's recovery effort from the Sequoia Complex, the forest service recently held two public field trips in June.
The field trips were held to show the public efforts being done in the recovery effort. An ongoing ecological restoration project is being done and the public was also welcome to provide input when it came to that effort.
The forest service continues to work with other public land managers, federal and state agencies and tribal partners in the rehab of the forest, Giant Sequoia Monument and the Giant Sequoia groves.
The environmental analysis concerning the restoration effort began in January. Public input, fire severity maps, and the Giant Sequoia National Monument plan were used to develop proposed action.
That action includes dead tree removal for fuels reduction and safety, reforestation in high severity burned areas, and thinning of trees and fuels in areas near private land or roads that didn't burn. Thinning would be done within a half-mile of the roads.
“Areas that are farther out are inaccessible and will not be managed except with future fire,” the forest service stated.
The field trips in June were conducted within the area burned by the Sequoia Complex and recommendations were taken on how to reforest high severity burned areas within the Western Divide Ranger District.
“While most of the discussion circled around the potential of recovery, conflicting science methodologies, reforestation options, reducing future fire risks, and the desire to open the area to the public, it was clear that all who attended were passionate about the land and the Giant Sequoias,” the forest service stated.
The restoration under review focuses on severely burned areas unlikely to recover naturally.
“The potential for high severity burned areas to develop into shrubland is high,” the forest service stated. “Based on public input, Forest managers will balance the need to remove hazardous trees and fuels for public safety, ecological integrity, restore wildlife habitat, reforest accessible severely burned areas with mixed conifers while leaving most of the fire footprint to respond naturally.”
Forest service crews are monitoring the Giant Sequoia groves this summer, looking at the extent of their mortality and will assess its initial response to restore the forest.
“Over the next couple of years, the groves will be evaluated to determine the regeneration and survival rate of the initial response,” the forest service state. “Giant sequoia seedlings are very fragile and susceptible to trampling.”
The forest service added it's important for the public to avoid walking in areas with burned Giant Sequoia groves.
Additional work includes removing hazard trees along highways, utility lines, county roads, private land, trail stabilization, noxious weed surveys, archeological surveys and an assessment of wildlife habitat.
BAER
For some time now, The Burned Area Emergency Response Team has been working to mitigate the effects of the fire, including the reducing and assessing the risk of flooding that could have resulted from erosion due to the fire.
BAER has also been working to remove hazardous material from forest infrastructure destroyed by the fire, the Freeman Creek Trail bridge, CSET improvements on the North Road, Mountain Guard Station and the Jordan Peak Lookout tower.
“Jordan Peak, historically a key communication site on the forest, is our top priority to restore communications for fire management and other field-going personnel,” the forest service stated.
Survey work is also being done for early detection and rapid response to invasive/noxious weeds. The forest service stated inspection of cultural and heritage sites in need of treatment has been completed.
The work of BAER is expected to be completed by November 2021. “However, the longer-term rehabilitation/restoration effort to repair damage caused by the fire will take several years,” the forest service stated. “Rehabilitation focuses on the lands unlikely to recover naturally from wildland fire damage.”