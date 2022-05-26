The Sequoia National Forest has enacted fire restrictions prohibiting campfires, welding, or smoking on all public lands managed by the Forest below 5,000 feet, including developed or non-developed campsites. The restrictions went into effect on Thursday.
Campfires will only be allowed above 5,000 feet in developed campgrounds managed by the Forest Service or concessionaire, Rocky Mountain Recreation Company.
View all Forest Orders at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sequoia/notices/?cid=FSEPRD539396.
“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our first responders and the public,” the forest service stated. “This means that we are taking additional precautions now to prevent wildfire ignitions in the Forest.”
The restrictions will be in effect through November 30.
Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit aren’t exempt from the prohibitions. But a valid California campfire permit allows portable stoves with a shut-off valve that uses pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane. Free campfire permits are available at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
No Smoking is permitted, except within an enclosed vehicle; Motorized vehicles are allowed only on designated Forest Service roads or trails; No welding or operating acetylene or other torches with open flame is allowed.
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other incendiary ammunition or devices aren’t allowed in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. No fireworks, including sparklers, or fireworks that are considered to be safe and sane fireworks, are permitted.
To learn more, visit www.preventwildfireca.org/one-less-spark-one-less-wildfire.
For additional information regarding fire restrictions, contact the Western Divide Ranger District, (559) 483-0408, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or email SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov for current information.
Stay informed by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook @SequoiaNF, Twitter @sequoiaforest, and the Free Sequoia National Forest OnCell phone app.